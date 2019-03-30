Astros' Michael Brantley: Off to hot start

Brantley went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Friday's loss to Tampa Bay.

Brantley plated the game's first two runs in the third inning on a double to right field, although the Rays would rally and ultimately come away with the victory. He's gotten off to a strong start at the dish over the first two contests of the 2019 campaign and is now 4-for-8 with a home run and three RBI out of the cleanup spot.