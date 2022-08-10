Alvarez went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Rangers.
Though Alvarez hasn't reported any renewed soreness in his hand after he required a stint on the injured list shortly before the All-Star break, the slugger has nonetheless seen his production taper off of late. While starting in each of Houston's last 10 games, Alvarez has hit .139 with one extra-base hit (a double) and 5:9 BB:K. The Astros will continue to let Alvarez work through his struggles, as he'll stick in the lineup Wednesday as the team's designated hitter and No. 3 batter.