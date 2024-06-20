Alvarez (personal) will serve as the Astros' designated hitter and No. 3 batter in Thursday's game against the White Sox, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Alvarez was away from the Astros for the last two days to tend to a family matter, but he caught a flight back to Chicago and rejoined the team in time for the series finale with the White Sox. Before his brief absence, Alvarez had been sizzling at the plate in June, producing a monstrous 1.212 OPS over 14 games on the month.