Alvarez went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and a walk in Monday's 3-1 victory over the Blue Jays.

The Houston designated hitter provided two insurance runs by launching a 397-foot homer off Zach Pop in the ninth inning to extend the Astros' lead to 3-0. Alvarez has opened July nicely on the tails of a scorching June in which he hit .349 (30-for-86) with seven homers, 19 RBI and 20 runs scored. The 27-year-old's been the heart and soul of the Houston lineup this season, as expected, slashing .294/.372/.528 in 352 total plate appearances.