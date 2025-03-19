Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Alvarez (thumb) will start at designated hitter and bat third in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Alvarez had to be scratched from Tuesday's lineup due to right thumb soreness, but it will be just a one-day absence. The slugger has yet to get going this spring, sporting a .493 OPS with one home run.

More News