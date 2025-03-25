Alvarez will hit out of the third spot in the batting order to begin the 2025 regular season, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Alvarez is no stranger to batting third in the order, having held down the No. 3 spot a total of 93 times a season ago (70 times against right-hander pitchers). This will allow Houston to slide Isaac Paredes into the second spot with the hope that he can get on base for Alvarez to drive in more runs. The slugger had a slightly down year in 2024 by his standards, finishing with 86 RBI after two straight seasons of driving in 97 runs.