Alvarez was scratched from Tuesday's Grapefruit League lineup versus the Nationals due to right thumb soreness, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Alvarez banged up the thumb during batting practice Sunday, and while he played in the game that day, he arrived at the park Tuesday with some discomfort. Astros manager Joe Espada expects Alvarez to be ready to play Wednesday against the Mets.
More News
-
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Set to DH more•
-
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Ready to roll for spring training•
-
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Less action in left field for 2025?•
-
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: In Game 1 lineup•
-
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Will hit, run Monday to test knee•
-
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Set for hitting work Monday•