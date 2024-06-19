Share Video

Alvarez (personal) isn't in the Astros' lineup Wednesday versus the White Sox, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Alvarez will miss his second game in a row Wednesday as he continues to tend to a family matter, and he remains day-to-day. His absence will move Yainer Diaz into the DH spot while Victor Caratini starts behind the plate.

