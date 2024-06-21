Alvarez went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in a 5-3 win against the White Sox on Thursday.

Alvarez missed Houston's previous two games due to a family matter, but he wasted little time getting back into the swing of things upon his return, smashing a 439-foot solo shot in the first frame Thursday. The slugger added an RBI single in a four-run Astros seventh inning that paved the way to victory. Alvarez's homer Thursday was his 15th of the season, putting him at the halfway point of reaching 30 long balls for the fourth straight campaign.