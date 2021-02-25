Alvarez (knee) stretched and ran with his teammates Thursday but did not take batting practice, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Alvarez's knee issues limited him to just two games last season, and the fact that they're still limiting him to start camp this year doesn't seem like a good sign. It's possible the Astros are simply treating him with extreme caution with Opening Day still over a month away, and it's a positive that he's at least able to participate in some activities, but it's hard to be too confident in his health until he gets into game action.