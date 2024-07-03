Alvarez went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and an additional run in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the Blue Jays.

Alvarez has homered in back-to-back games to open up July, bringing his season total to 18. The 27-year-old featured in the Astros' five-run fifth inning, plating Cesar Salazar and Jose Altuve on a three-run shot off Jose Berrios with two outs. Alvarez is 10-for-25 (.400) with eight runs, five walks and one strikeout across his last seven games.