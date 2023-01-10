Belt (knee) agreed to a one-year, $9.3 million contract with the Blue Jays on Monday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Belt had conversations about returning to San Francisco during the offseason, but he'll ultimately end up wearing a new uniform in 2023. Slusser notes that Belt has completed his physical, and he's also returned to health following a September knee surgery. This is a key addition for the Blue Jays with Belt looking to serve as a left-handed bat off the bench. He figures to slot in at the DH spot when Alejandro Kirk is behind the dish or at first base when Vladimir Guerrero needs a day off.