Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Making 'rapid progress'

Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said that Donaldson (calf) is making rapid progress in his recovery over the past week and attracted interest from teams prior to Tuesday's non-waiver trade deadline, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca/a> reports.

Specifically, Atkins mentioned that the three-time All-Star is beginning to generate more power from his lower half, which Donaldson had lacked prior to both of his stints on the disabled list this season. Donaldson is continuing to rehab at the Blue Jays' spring training facility in Dunedin, Fla. and should soon be ready for simulated-game action. After that, Donaldson would begin a minor-league rehab assignment, at which point Toronto would be able to place the 32-year-old on waivers. Though he's still owed more than $7 million for the final two months of the season, it's possible that teams may be willing to put a claim in on Donaldson in recognition of the upgrade he might provide at third base if he has truly recovered from the calf injury. If Donaldson goes unclaimed, the Blue Jays would then be able to engage in trade talks and try to get something back in return for him before he hits free agency over the winter.