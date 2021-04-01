Yates (elbow) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
The move is merely a formality, as Yates will miss over a year while recovering from Tommy John surgery. It's only a matter of time before he shifts to the 60-day injured list whenever the Blue Jays need to clear a spot on the 40-man roster.
