Yates allowed a hit and a walk while striking out two over one scoreless inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

This was Yates' first save since May 8, as opportunities have been few and far between for saves recently. He pitched four times between saves, allowing one run on two hits and three walks over three innings. The right-hander has eight saves, two holds, a 0.90 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 25:10 K:BB over 20 innings this season.