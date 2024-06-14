Yates picked up the save over the Dodgers on Thursday, allowing one walk over a scoreless ninth inning while striking out three.

Yates had a bit of a hard time getting through the ninth after entering the contest with a two-run lead, surrendering a leadoff walk to Teoscar Hernandez on five pitches, who would later advance to second on a called balk. However, the veteran reliever made short work of the next three batters, getting all three to go down swinging as he secured his 10th save in as many chances. Yates has been solid in the closer role for Texas thus far and now holds a 1.11 ERA on the campaign. He's also recorded multiple strikeouts in three of his last four appearances and is yet to surrender a home run on the season.