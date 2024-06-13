Yates allowed a run on two hits and a walk over one inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Dodgers.

Yates wasn't sharp in the ninth inning, putting runners on first and second with two outs. Jason Heyward doubled to center field to knock in one run, but Andy Pages ignored a stop sign at third base and the relay throw from Marcus Semien to Jonah Heim was in time to get the final out at the plate. Prior to Wednesday, Yates was on a six-inning scoreless streak dating back to May 15, though he had just one save in that span due to the Rangers' generally poor play. For the season, he's at a 1.16 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 29:11 K:BB through 23.1 innings while adding nine saves and two holds.