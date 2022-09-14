White didn't factor into the decision in a 4-2 loss to the Rays during the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader, giving up three runs on seven hits over six innings of relief. He struck out two without walking a batter.

Julian Merryweather got the nod as an opener in the matinee and handed the Rays a 1-0 lead they never relinquished, so what otherwise would have been a quality start for White instead was merely his best performance since he joined the Jays. The right-hander carries a 7.47 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and 24:11 K:BB through 31.1 innings since the trade that brought him to Toronto, but given his relative success in a bulk reliever role, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him get the same assignment the next time his turn through the rotation comes around.