Guerrero (knee) remains out of the lineup Thursday versus the Yankees.
Guerrero was scratched from the lineup Wednesday due to right knee discomfort and promptly sent for an MRI, the results of which are still being evaluated. Spencer Horwitz will play first base and bat sixth for the Blue Jays on Thursday at Yankee Stadium as Davis Schneider fills the DH role and hits cleanup.
