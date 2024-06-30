Guerrero had X-rays on his right hand come back negative after being hit by a pitch during Sunday's loss to the Yankees, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

The 25-year-old remained in the contest after being hit by the pitch during the third inning, but he was eventually pulled for a pinch hitter. Guerrero appears to have avoided a serious injury and should be considered day-to-day heading into Monday's series opener against Houston.