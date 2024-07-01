Guerrero was scratched from the lineup for Monday's game against the Astros due to right fourth/fifth finger discomfort, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Guerrero was hit in the right hand by a pitch in the third inning Sunday's 8-1 loss to the Yankees and was ultimately removed from the contest in the bottom of the eighth. While he was initially slated to play Monday in the series opener versus the Astros, some lingering soreness will ultimately prevent him from doing so. X-rays on the hand returned negative, and Guerrero is considered day-to-day. Ernie Clement will enter the lineup as a replacement for Guerrero, manning third base and batting ninth.