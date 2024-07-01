Guerrero (hand) will start at first base and bat third in Monday's game against the Astros.

Guerrero was hit in the right hand by a pitch in the third inning of Sunday's 8-1 loss to the Yankees, but he proceeded to stay in the game until he was lifted for a pinch hitter in the bottom of the eighth. X-rays on Guerrero's hand came back negative, and his removal from the contest might just have been precautionary while the Blue Jays faced a seven-run deficit at the time of his exit. Even with a quick turnaround for Monday's Canada Day game that begins at 3:07 p.m. ET, the Blue Jays evidently felt comfortable enough with Guerrero's health to insert him back in the lineup.