Guerrero went 3-for-5 with a home run and six RBI in Saturday's 9-3 win over the Yankees.

Guerrero opened the scoring with a two-run home run off Nestor Cortes in the first inning. He added a three-run double in the eighth and an RBI single in the eighth to finish the day with a whopping six RBI. The first baseman is scorching, homering for the third straight contest and recording his sixth consecutive multi-hit effort. Over those six games, he has driven in a ridiculous 19 runs and is now hitting .296 with 13 home runs, 50 RBI and 40 runs scored in 2024.