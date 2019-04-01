Braves' Kevin Gausman: On track to debut Friday
Gausman (shoulder) is on track to debut Friday against the Marlins, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Gausman fired 90 pitches over six innings during a minor-league start Saturday, lining him up to make his 2019 debut later this week. In 10 start with the Braves last season, the right-hander compiled a 2.87 ERA and 44:18 K:BB in 59.2 innings.
