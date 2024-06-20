Gausman (5-6) took the loss to the Red Sox on Wednesday, allowing five runs (four earned) on six hits and three walks with four strikeouts over 5.2 innings.

Gausman allowed an unearned run in the third inning then surrendered solo home runs in the fourth and fifth. He was pulled after yielding an RBI single with two outs in the sixth and was charged with another run when an inherited runner scored on an RBI single off reliever Tim Mayza. Gausman only generated two swinging strikes on his splitter and has now allowed five or more runs in five of his 15 starts this season. He'll carry a 4.24 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 79:19 K:BB into a potential rematch with the Red Sox next week.