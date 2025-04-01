Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Tuesday that Gausman's next start is likely to come Friday against the Mets, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
Easton Lucas is tentatively lined up to start Wednesday in place of Max Scherzer (thumb), as long as Lucas not needed in relief Tuesday. Gausman would be pitching on seven days' rest if he does indeed take the ball Friday.
