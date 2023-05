Ozuna went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double, a walk and three total runs in an 8-5 win against the Phillies on Thursday.

Ozuna took Aaron Nola deep in the second inning for his 10th homer of the campaign. Eight of those have come over his past 17 contests, a stretch during which he is batting .333 (21-for-63) with 19 RBI. Ozuna was nearly unplayable early in the season, but he's turned things around in May, tying for fourth in the league with eight homers on the month so far.