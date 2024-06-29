Ozuna went 1-for-2 with a double, three RBI and a run scored in Friday's 6-1 victory over Pittsburgh.

The veteran designated hitter faced Martin Perez in the third inning with the bases loaded and laced a bases-clearing double to push Atlanta's lead to 4-0. Ozuna keeps his hot June cooking as he entered slashing .286/.369/.505 with five homers, 15 runs scored and 15 RBI over 103 plate appearances before this performance. The 33-year-old looks bound for his third All-Star appearance, as he's hitting .304 with 21 homers, 47 runs scored and 67 RBI total this season.