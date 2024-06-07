Ozuna went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run in a 5-2 win against Washington on Thursday.
Ozuna gave Atlanta some breathing room with his two-run, eighth-inning blast that extended his team's lead from one run to three. It was the slugger's 18th long ball of the campaign, moving him into fourth place in the majors. Ozuna also ranks second with 55 RBI while slashing an excellent .312/.389/.611 through 252 plate appearances.
