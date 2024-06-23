Ozuna went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Saturday's 8-3 loss to the Yankees.

Ozuna opened the scoring with his first-inning homer. He's up to 21 long balls on the year, and he's hit five of them while batting .315 (23-for-73) over 19 contests in June. That's right on track with where he's been all year -- the 33-year-old is hitting .312 with a .986 OPS, 64 RBI, 45 runs scored and no stolen bases over 74 games this season while maintaining his usual spot in the heart of Atlanta's order.