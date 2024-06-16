Ozuna went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run against Tampa Bay in Saturday's 9-2 victory.

Ozuna hit one of three Atlanta homers in the fifth inning, cracking a two-run shot to center field. The long ball was Ozuna's 20th of the campaign, third-most in the majors. He's reached 20 homers in a season eight times in his career, including in each of the past three campaigns.