Ozuna went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run against Tampa Bay in Saturday's 9-2 victory.
Ozuna hit one of three Atlanta homers in the fifth inning, cracking a two-run shot to center field. The long ball was Ozuna's 20th of the campaign, third-most in the majors. He's reached 20 homers in a season eight times in his career, including in each of the past three campaigns.
