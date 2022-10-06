Olson went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, an additional run and a double in Wednesday's loss to Miami.

Olson launched a deep shot to right field in the fourth inning, but Marlins outfielder Peyton Burdick made a great play to bring back what looked to be a home run. Undeterred, Olson responded with a double in his next at-bat before launching a two-run homer in the seventh. In his first season in Atlanta, the first baseman finished with a .240/.325/.477 slash line, 34 long balls, 103 RBI and 86 runs. He's hit at least 34 homers in three of the past four seasons, with the exception being the significantly shortened 2020 campaign.