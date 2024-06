Olson went 3-for-3 with a walk, a double and two runs scored in Sunday's loss to the Rays.

The first baseman extended his hitting streak to 10 games, and his extra-base hit streak to five games, with another impressive performance. Olson is batting .410 (16-for-39) over that 10-game stretch, pushing his slash line on the season to .261/.342/.471 with 11 homers and 38 RBI in 69 contests.