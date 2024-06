Olson went 2-for-5 with a t wo-run home run and a second run scored in Friday's 8-1 win over the Yankees.

His fourth-inning shot off Carlos Rodon helped chase the southpaw from the game as part of a three-homer, eight-XBH barrage from Atlanta. Olson's bat has come alive in June, and through 74 plate appearances on the month he's slashing .309/.365/.574 with four of his 12 long balls on the year and 10 of his 40 RBI.