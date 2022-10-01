Olson went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two total runs scored in Friday's victory over the Mets.

Olson's solo shot came in the second inning as the second of back-to-back homers with Austin Riley. He later scored on an Eddie Rosario sac fly in the seventh inning. It was his 31st homer of the season and his fourth this month. Friday's two-hit game extended his hit streak to five games. During that span, the first baseman has gone 7-for-17 (.411). Prior to this recent streak, Olson had picked up just eight hits in his other 20 games this month.