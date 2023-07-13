Atlanta placed Anderson on the 60-day injured list Thursday with a right shoulder strain.

Anderson had been enjoying a solid 2023 campaign, posting a 3.06 ERA and 1.10 WHIP through 35.1 innings while collecting 15 holds during the first half of the season. While Anderson will be forced to sit out through the first week of September, his absence will likely create more high-leverage opportunities for Joe Jimenez and Kirby Yates. Dalton Guthrie was claimed off waivers from San Francisco on Thursday to fill Anderson's spot on the 40-man roster.