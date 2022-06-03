Houser did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing one run on five hits and three walks over five innings against San Diego. He struck out five.

Houser bounced back with his third one-run outing over his last four games after giving up eight runs to the Cardinals in his last start. The right-hander continues to struggle with his command and has walked multiple batters seven times this season, including at least three walks five times. Across 10 starts, Houser sports a 3.51 ERA and a 1.40 WHIP with 41 strikeouts through 51.1 innings.