The Brewers "will likely have to make a decision" Tuesday to place Yelich (back) on the injured list or not, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Yelich took part in baseball activities before Monday's matchup with the Cardinals, but he is still not feeling good enough to occupy his usual spot in left field and will open on the bench for the ninth time in 10 games. He has not taken the field since Sept. 15, so if he does wind up on the injured list the Brewers would at least be able to backdate the transaction.