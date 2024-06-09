Yelich went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's win over the Tigers.

He got the scoring started in this one, driving in Brice Turang with a single in the first inning. Yelich came up with the bases loaded in the third and drove in another run on a sacrifice fly. He later added an infield single and a stolen base in the fifth. The former MVP has six multi-hit games over his last 15 games and his hitting .362 over that stretch. He has six homers, 29 RBI and 10 stolen bases through 38 games thus far.