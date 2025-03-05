Yelich is starting in left field and batting third in Wednesday's Cactus League game versus the White Sox, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
It will be the first action in left field this spring for Yelich, who is slated to play four or so innings. The 33-year-old's first game this spring came at designated hitter, and while most of Yelich's starts this season could be at DH, the Brewers want him to be ready to play the outfield, as well. Yelich is coming off surgery last August to address a herniated disc in his lower back.
