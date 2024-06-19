Yelich went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Angels.

Yelich opened the scoring with a first-inning homer, his first long ball since May 29. Power's been the only thing missing for the veteran outfielder in June -- he's batting .322 (19-for-59) this month, but with just two extra-base hits and five RBI over 16 contests. For the year, Yelich is slashing .324/.400/.506 with seven homers, 32 RBI, 25 runs scored and 14 stolen bases over 200 plate appearances in what's shaping up to be his best campaign since 2019.