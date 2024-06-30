Yelich went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's win against the Cubs.

Yelich took Kyle Hendricks deep in the fourth inning as part of a seven-run frame for the Brewers. The 32-year-old outfielder has underwhelmed in the power department with just eight home runs, but he has batted .321 (99th percentile) while racking up 18 steals in 19 attempts across 58 games this season.