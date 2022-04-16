Peralta (0-1) took the loss, allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks with four strikeouts in three innings in a 10-1 loss Friday against St. Louis.

After getting the first two batters out, Peralta allowed the next six to reach safely in the four-run first inning. The Cardinals added two more runs in the second as the 25-year-old needed 77 pitches to complete three innings. The 2021 All-Star has gotten off to an inauspicious start to the season, failing to make it past the fourth inning in either outing and allowing more than a run an inning. His next start is scheduled for Friday in Philadelphia.