Peralta (5-4) earned the win over the Angels on Wednesday, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out eight over six shutout innings.

Peralta gave up six runs over 5.1 innings in his previous start, but he bounced back with one of his best outings of the season. This is the second time he's kept runs off the board through 15 starts this year, and it's his sixth quality start. Peralta is at a 4.06 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 106:29 K:BB through 82 innings. The veteran right-hander's next start is projected to be at home versus the Rangers.