Peralta (6-4) picked up the win Sunday against the Cubs, allowing one earned run on two hits and two walks while striking out eight over seven innings.

Peralta yielded a solo home run to Nico Hoerner in the opening frame, but the 28-year-old was locked in afterwards, yielding just one other hit to notch his seventh quality start of the season. The right-hander has shown an impressive ability to miss bats, registering 11.6 K/9 that ranks in the 95th percentile. Despite the lofty strikeout totals, Peralta has been mildly disappointing this season, logging a pedestrian 3.83 ERA and 1.13 WHIP across 94 innings. He will look to keep rolling in his next start, currently scheduled for next weekend against the Dodgers.