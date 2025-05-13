Peralta (4-3) allowed four runs on four hits and three walks over 5.1 innings Monday, striking out four and taking a loss against Cleveland.

Peralta delivered three scoreless frames before Gabriel Arias ripped a three-run double in the fourth inning. Kyle Manzardo later knocked Peralta out of the game with an RBI single in the sixth. Peralta made his first start since May 4 due to a minor groin issue and it's possible that was a lingering issue in Monday's disappointing outing. He now owns a 2.66 ERA with a 52:18 K:BB through 50.2 innings this season. Peralta is currently lined up to face the Orioles at home next week.