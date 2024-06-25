Peralta allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out six batters over five innings in a no-decision against Texas on Monday.

Peralta pitched pretty well in the outing, but he could go only five frames as a result of throwing 104 pitches. That's been a theme for the right-hander of late, as he's completed six innings in only one of his past six starts despite allowing three or fewer earned runs in five of those outings. Peralta's 4.03 ERA and 1.17 WHIP on the campaign are on pace for his worst marks since 2019, though he's been able to rack up 112 strikeouts (fifth-most in the majors) over 87 innings.