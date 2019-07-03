Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Mashes 24th home

Moustakas went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run Tuesday against the Reds.

Moustakas took Tanner Roark deep in the sixth inning to record his 24th home run of the season. With three homers in his last 11 games, Moustakas has shown no signs of slowing down at plate. He's pacing towards surpassing his previous career-best 38 long balls, and also has maintained a .569 slugging percentage across 338 plate appearances.

