Wainwright allowed a run on three hits and a walk while striking out eight in nine innings, but he took a no-decision versus the Brewers on Saturday.

Wainwright turned in a vintage performance, throwing 109 pitches (71 strikes) while dueling with Brewers ace Corbin Burnes for much of the game. Wainwright's lone mistake was a Luis Urias solo home run in the eighth inning, but the Cardinals didn't give their pitcher enough run support, denying him a win despite the stellar outing. The 40-year-old right-hander has turned in three quality starts in his last four games, and he lowered his ERA to 3.27 with a 1.19 WHIP and 116:39 K:BB through 143.1 innings across 23 starts overall. Wainwright will hope for better help in his next start, currently projected to be a road date in Arizona next week.