Cardinals' Dominic Leone: May start season as closer
Cardinals GM John Mozeliak said in an interview on KMOX Radio that Leone could open the season as the team's closer.
Earlier in the spring, the club named Luke Gregerson as its closer for the 2018 campaign. However, Gregerson is expected to miss up to two weeks with an oblique injury, leaving the closer spot temporarily vacant. As a result, Leone will serve as the Cardinals' closer if Gregerson is unavailable when Opening Day arrives. Leone has appeared in five games (five innings) and converted all three of his save opportunities this spring, striking out six batters and allowing just one run in the process.
